Earnings and Growth Analysis : Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Aflac last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Its revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aflac has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Aflac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Aflac will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aflac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.05%. The high price target for AFL is $61.00 and the low price target for AFL is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aflac pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Aflac has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Aflac is 26.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Aflac will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.63% next year. This indicates that Aflac will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Aflac insiders have sold 27,404.39% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,867.00 in company stock and sold $788,551.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Aflac is held by insiders. 65.81% of the stock of Aflac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Aflac are expected to decrease by -1.34% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $5.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Aflac is 6.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Aflac is 6.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Aflac has a PEG Ratio of 2.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aflac has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

