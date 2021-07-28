Earnings and Growth Analysis : Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Earnings results for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Agnico Eagle Mines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Agnico Eagle Mines will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-764-8677 with passcode “754213#”.

Analyst Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.88%. The high price target for AEM is $121.50 and the low price target for AEM is $72.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agnico Eagle Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.50, Agnico Eagle Mines has a forecasted upside of 52.9% from its current price of $61.16. Agnico Eagle Mines has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 29.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Agnico Eagle Mines will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.52% next year. This indicates that Agnico Eagle Mines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

In the past three months, Agnico Eagle Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by insiders. 58.48% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM



Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $2.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 22.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 22.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a PEG Ratio of 21.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Agnico Eagle Mines has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

