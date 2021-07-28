Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Earnings results for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Align Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Its revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has generated $22.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.8. Align Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Align Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720779#”.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Align Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $684.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.42%. The high price target for ALGN is $790.00 and the low price target for ALGN is $450.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Align Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $684.46, Align Technology has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $625.51. Align Technology has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Align Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Align Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Align Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,146,757.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Align Technology is held by insiders. 84.13% of the stock of Align Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Align Technology are expected to grow by 25.86% in the coming year, from $8.70 to $10.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Align Technology is 108.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Align Technology is 108.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Align Technology has a PEG Ratio of 3.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Align Technology has a P/B Ratio of 15.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

