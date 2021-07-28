Nothing seems to bother Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Earnings results for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Altice USA last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altice USA has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Altice USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Altice USA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altice USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.70%. The high price target for ATUS is $62.00 and the low price target for ATUS is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altice USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.88, Altice USA has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $34.47. Altice USA has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA does not currently pay a dividend. Altice USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

In the past three months, Altice USA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $95,737,580.00 in company stock. 53.10% of the stock of Altice USA is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.04% of the stock of Altice USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS



Earnings for Altice USA are expected to grow by 12.80% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Altice USA is 25.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Altice USA is 25.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47.

