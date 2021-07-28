Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Earnings results for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Amphenol last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Amphenol has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Amphenol will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3811 with passcode “7183”.

Analyst Opinion on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amphenol in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.69%. The high price target for APH is $77.00 and the low price target for APH is $63.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amphenol has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.20, Amphenol has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $70.39. Amphenol has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amphenol has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amphenol is 31.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amphenol will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.92% next year. This indicates that Amphenol will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

In the past three months, Amphenol insiders have sold 3,784.81% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,318,400.00 in company stock and sold $51,217,363.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Amphenol is held by insiders. 92.91% of the stock of Amphenol is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amphenol (NYSE:APH



Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 10.96% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 33.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 33.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Amphenol has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amphenol has a P/B Ratio of 7.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

