Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Earnings results for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Arch Capital Group last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Capital Group has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Arch Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Arch Capital Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5788667”.

Analyst Opinion on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.52%. The high price target for ACGL is $47.00 and the low price target for ACGL is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

In the past three months, Arch Capital Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,835,015.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by insiders. 87.84% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL



Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 30.35% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $4.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 9.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 9.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Arch Capital Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arch Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

