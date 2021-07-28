Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Earnings results for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Armstrong World Industries last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company earned $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. Armstrong World Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Armstrong World Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Armstrong World Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.37%. The high price target for AWI is $124.00 and the low price target for AWI is $68.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Armstrong World Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.33, Armstrong World Industries has a forecasted downside of 15.4% from its current price of $105.56. Armstrong World Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Armstrong World Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Armstrong World Industries is 23.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Armstrong World Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.83% next year. This indicates that Armstrong World Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Armstrong World Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $838,143.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Armstrong World Industries is held by insiders.

Earnings for Armstrong World Industries are expected to grow by 14.65% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Armstrong World Industries is 31.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.84. The P/E ratio of Armstrong World Industries is 31.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 20.24. Armstrong World Industries has a P/B Ratio of 11.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

