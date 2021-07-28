Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Earnings results for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Ashland Global last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $598 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland Global has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. Ashland Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Ashland Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ashland Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.80%. The high price target for ASH is $118.00 and the low price target for ASH is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ashland Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.13, Ashland Global has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $87.77. Ashland Global has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global has a dividend yield of 1.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ashland Global has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ashland Global is 42.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ashland Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.69% next year. This indicates that Ashland Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

In the past three months, Ashland Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $228,035.00 in company stock. Only 10.08% of the stock of Ashland Global is held by insiders. 97.58% of the stock of Ashland Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH



Earnings for Ashland Global are expected to grow by 22.62% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Ashland Global is 39.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Ashland Global is 39.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.26. Ashland Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

