Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Earnings results for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9300000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.23.

AvalonBay Communities last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AvalonBay Communities has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. AvalonBay Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. AvalonBay Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “2803029”.

Analyst Opinion on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $201.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.57%. The high price target for AVB is $251.00 and the low price target for AVB is $152.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AvalonBay Communities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $201.87, AvalonBay Communities has a forecasted downside of 11.6% from its current price of $228.28. AvalonBay Communities has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AvalonBay Communities has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 73.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, AvalonBay Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.18% in the coming year. This indicates that AvalonBay Communities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

In the past three months, AvalonBay Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,083,860.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of AvalonBay Communities is held by insiders. 86.55% of the stock of AvalonBay Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AvalonBay Communities are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $7.84 to $8.46 per share. The P/E ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 39.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 39.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.20. AvalonBay Communities has a PEG Ratio of 10.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AvalonBay Communities has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

