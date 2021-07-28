Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Earnings results for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Avery Dennison last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm earned $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Its revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Avery Dennison has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Avery Dennison will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avery Dennison in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $220.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.40%. The high price target for AVY is $250.00 and the low price target for AVY is $181.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avery Dennison has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $220.22, Avery Dennison has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $205.05. Avery Dennison has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison pays a meaningful dividend of 1.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avery Dennison has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avery Dennison is 38.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avery Dennison will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.12% next year. This indicates that Avery Dennison will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

In the past three months, Avery Dennison insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $532,320.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by insiders. 88.82% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY



Earnings for Avery Dennison are expected to grow by 6.62% in the coming year, from $8.76 to $9.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 27.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 27.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.00. Avery Dennison has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avery Dennison has a P/B Ratio of 11.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here