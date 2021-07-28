How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Earnings results for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Barclays last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company earned $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Barclays has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Barclays will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barclays in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Barclays also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays has a dividend yield of 0.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barclays does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Barclays is 10.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barclays will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.55% next year. This indicates that Barclays will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

In the past three months, Barclays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Barclays is held by insiders. Only 2.02% of the stock of Barclays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Barclays (NYSE:BCS



Earnings for Barclays are expected to grow by 1.44% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 11.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 11.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Barclays has a PEG Ratio of 0.17. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Barclays has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

