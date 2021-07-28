, Will stock surge before Earnings results? BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Earnings results for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm earned $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. BioMarin Pharmaceutical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8363378”.

Analyst Opinion on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.72%. The high price target for BMRN is $218.00 and the low price target for BMRN is $82.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

In the past three months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,907,461.00 in company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 95.67% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN



Earnings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 1,370.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 19.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 19.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a PEG Ratio of 23.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

