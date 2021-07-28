may delivered a positive earnings surprise Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Earnings results for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.98.

Boyd Gaming last posted its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.6. Boyd Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Boyd Gaming will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158428”.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.34%. The high price target for BYD is $78.00 and the low price target for BYD is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boyd Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.09, Boyd Gaming has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $57.59. Boyd Gaming has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Boyd Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Boyd Gaming insiders have sold 87,055.26% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $9,375.00 in company stock and sold $8,170,806.00 in company stock. Only 27.94% of the stock of Boyd Gaming is held by insiders. 68.23% of the stock of Boyd Gaming is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Boyd Gaming are expected to grow by 7.49% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is 57.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is 57.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 29.31. Boyd Gaming has a PEG Ratio of 0.43. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Boyd Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 5.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

