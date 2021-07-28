Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Earnings results for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Bristol-Myers Squibb will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “1720109”.

Analyst Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.76%. The high price target for BMY is $78.00 and the low price target for BMY is $62.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bristol-Myers Squibb has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is 30.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bristol-Myers Squibb will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.32% next year. This indicates that Bristol-Myers Squibb will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

In the past three months, Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,215,493.00 in company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by insiders. 71.48% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY



Earnings for Bristol-Myers Squibb are expected to grow by 8.19% in the coming year, from $7.45 to $8.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is -24.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG Ratio of 1.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

