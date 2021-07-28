Earnings and Growth Analysis : Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Earnings results for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Pacific Railway has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Canadian Pacific Railway has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Canadian Pacific Railway will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-764-8677 with passcode “047330#”.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.58%. The high price target for CP is $117.40 and the low price target for CP is $66.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Canadian Pacific Railway has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.81, Canadian Pacific Railway has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $72.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canadian Pacific Railway does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian Pacific Railway is 10.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian Pacific Railway will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.59% next year. This indicates that Canadian Pacific Railway will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

In the past three months, Canadian Pacific Railway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Canadian Pacific Railway is held by insiders. Only 14.11% of the stock of Canadian Pacific Railway is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP



Earnings for Canadian Pacific Railway are expected to grow by 13.35% in the coming year, from $3.37 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Pacific Railway is 24.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Canadian Pacific Railway is 24.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.14. Canadian Pacific Railway has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian Pacific Railway has a P/B Ratio of 8.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

