How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Earnings results for Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Canon last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company earned $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Canon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Canon will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canon in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canon does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Canon is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canon will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.97% next year. This indicates that Canon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

In the past three months, Canon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.29% of the stock of Canon is held by institutions.

Earnings for Canon are expected to grow by 3.82% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Canon is 24.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Canon is 24.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Canon has a PEG Ratio of 15.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canon has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

