Should you short it before the Earnings result? : CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Earnings results for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

CGI last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. CGI has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. CGI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. CGI will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CGI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.20%. The high price target for GIB is $135.00 and the low price target for GIB is $89.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CGI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.90, CGI has a forecasted upside of 30.2% from its current price of $92.09. CGI has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI does not currently pay a dividend. CGI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CGI (NYSE:GIB)

In the past three months, CGI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of CGI is held by insiders. 51.41% of the stock of CGI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CGI are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.77 per share. The P/E ratio of CGI is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of CGI is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. CGI has a PEG Ratio of 2.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CGI has a P/B Ratio of 4.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

