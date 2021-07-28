Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Earnings results for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.41.

Chemed last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed has generated $18.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Chemed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Chemed will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4172673”.

Analyst Opinion on Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chemed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $580.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.36%. The high price target for CHE is $580.00 and the low price target for CHE is $580.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chemed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $580.00, Chemed has a forecasted upside of 21.4% from its current price of $477.92. Chemed has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chemed has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chemed is 7.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chemed will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.05% next year. This indicates that Chemed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

In the past three months, Chemed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,627,366.00 in company stock. Only 3.69% of the stock of Chemed is held by insiders. 88.72% of the stock of Chemed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chemed (NYSE:CHE



Earnings for Chemed are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $17.51 to $19.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Chemed is 23.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Chemed is 23.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.09. Chemed has a PEG Ratio of 3.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chemed has a P/B Ratio of 8.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

