Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Earnings results for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Cincinnati Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm earned $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cincinnati Financial has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Cincinnati Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Cincinnati Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.39%. The high price target for CINF is $130.00 and the low price target for CINF is $110.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cincinnati Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.50, Cincinnati Financial has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $116.05. Cincinnati Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cincinnati Financial has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 76.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cincinnati Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.05% next year. This indicates that Cincinnati Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

In the past three months, Cincinnati Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,210,182.00 in company stock. Only 8.22% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by insiders. 66.63% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF



Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to grow by 4.86% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $4.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 6.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 6.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Cincinnati Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

