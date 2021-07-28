Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Earnings results for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5899999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

CME Group last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CME Group has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. CME Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. CME Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CME Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $200.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.23%. The high price target for CME is $235.00 and the low price target for CME is $135.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CME Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $200.83, CME Group has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $211.92. CME Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CME Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CME Group is 53.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CME Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.79% next year. This indicates that CME Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

In the past three months, CME Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,789,159.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of CME Group is held by insiders. 85.41% of the stock of CME Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME



Earnings for CME Group are expected to grow by 8.56% in the coming year, from $6.66 to $7.23 per share. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 39.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 39.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.20. CME Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here