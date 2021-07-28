Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Earnings results for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Cognizant Technology Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Cognizant Technology Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721332”.

Analyst Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.52%. The high price target for CTSH is $93.00 and the low price target for CTSH is $54.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cognizant Technology Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.52, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.55, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a forecasted upside of 16.5% from its current price of $69.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays a meaningful dividend of 1.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cognizant Technology Solutions has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions is 28.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cognizant Technology Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.77% next year. This indicates that Cognizant Technology Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

In the past three months, Cognizant Technology Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $904,731.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions is held by insiders. 89.69% of the stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH



Earnings for Cognizant Technology Solutions are expected to grow by 10.80% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions is 24.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions is 24.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

