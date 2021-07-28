Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Earnings results for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Duke Realty last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm earned $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Its revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.4. Duke Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Duke Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duke Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.63%. The high price target for DRE is $53.00 and the low price target for DRE is $47.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Duke Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.43, Duke Realty has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $51.29. Duke Realty has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Duke Realty has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Duke Realty is 67.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Duke Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.04% next year. This indicates that Duke Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

In the past three months, Duke Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,135,780.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by insiders. 96.37% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE



Earnings for Duke Realty are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 53.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 53.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.20. Duke Realty has a PEG Ratio of 4.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Duke Realty has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

