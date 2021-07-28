Will stock surge before Earnings results? Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Earnings results for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Dynatrace last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm earned $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.3. Dynatrace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Dynatrace will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720878”.

Analyst Opinion on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynatrace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.98%. The high price target for DT is $74.00 and the low price target for DT is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dynatrace has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, Dynatrace has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $62.49. Dynatrace has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace does not currently pay a dividend. Dynatrace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

In the past three months, Dynatrace insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,561,020.00 in company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of Dynatrace is held by insiders. 93.29% of the stock of Dynatrace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT



Earnings for Dynatrace are expected to grow by 42.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynatrace is 240.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Dynatrace is 240.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. Dynatrace has a PEG Ratio of 20.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dynatrace has a P/B Ratio of 15.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

