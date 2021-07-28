Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Earnings results for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

EastGroup Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.70. The company earned $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has generated $5.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.7. EastGroup Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. EastGroup Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158233”.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EastGroup Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.64%. The high price target for EGP is $168.00 and the low price target for EGP is $139.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EastGroup Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EastGroup Properties has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of EastGroup Properties is 58.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EastGroup Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.30% next year. This indicates that EastGroup Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, EastGroup Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $902,822.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of EastGroup Properties is held by insiders. 91.12% of the stock of EastGroup Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for EastGroup Properties are expected to grow by 5.66% in the coming year, from $5.83 to $6.16 per share. The P/E ratio of EastGroup Properties is 61.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of EastGroup Properties is 61.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.32. EastGroup Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EastGroup Properties has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

