Earnings and Growth Analysis : Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Earnings results for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Encompass Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Encompass Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Encompass Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encompass Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.58%. The high price target for EHC is $106.00 and the low price target for EHC is $86.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Encompass Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.14, Encompass Health has a forecasted upside of 19.6% from its current price of $80.40. Encompass Health has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Encompass Health has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Encompass Health is 38.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Encompass Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.34% next year. This indicates that Encompass Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

In the past three months, Encompass Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by insiders. 91.28% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC



Earnings for Encompass Health are expected to grow by 6.76% in the coming year, from $4.14 to $4.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.84. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 21.62. Encompass Health has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Encompass Health has a P/B Ratio of 4.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

