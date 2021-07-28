Will stock surge before Earnings results? Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Earnings results for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Enterprise Products Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enterprise Products Partners has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Enterprise Products Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Enterprise Products Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.71%. The high price target for EPD is $33.00 and the low price target for EPD is $19.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enterprise Products Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.08, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.18, Enterprise Products Partners has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $23.65. Enterprise Products Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.50%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enterprise Products Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enterprise Products Partners is 85.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Enterprise Products Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.82% in the coming year. This indicates that Enterprise Products Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

In the past three months, Enterprise Products Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.50% of the stock of Enterprise Products Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 28.57% of the stock of Enterprise Products Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD



Earnings for Enterprise Products Partners are expected to decrease by -0.90% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Products Partners is 13.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Products Partners is 13.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

