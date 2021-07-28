Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Earnings results for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.35.

Equinix last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has generated $24.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.2. Equinix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Equinix will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-0161 with passcode “2021”.

Analyst Opinion on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $864.48, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.69%. The high price target for EQIX is $920.00 and the low price target for EQIX is $712.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equinix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $864.48, Equinix has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $841.83. Equinix has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix pays a meaningful dividend of 1.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equinix has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equinix is 46.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equinix will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.66% next year. This indicates that Equinix will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

In the past three months, Equinix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,019,508.00 in company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Equinix is held by insiders. 91.09% of the stock of Equinix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX



Earnings for Equinix are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $24.61 to $26.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 184.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 184.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.20. Equinix has a PEG Ratio of 2.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equinix has a P/B Ratio of 7.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

