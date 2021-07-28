Earnings and Growth Analysis : Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Earnings results for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Exact Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company earned $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences has generated ($1.38) earnings per share over the last year. Exact Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Exact Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “3969691”.

Analyst Opinion on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.12, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.77%. The high price target for EXAS is $180.00 and the low price target for EXAS is $120.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exact Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $153.12, Exact Sciences has a forecasted upside of 36.8% from its current price of $111.95. Exact Sciences has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Exact Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

In the past three months, Exact Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,176,172.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Exact Sciences is held by insiders. 87.78% of the stock of Exact Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS



Earnings for Exact Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($2.57) per share. The P/E ratio of Exact Sciences is -22.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exact Sciences is -22.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exact Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here