Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Earnings results for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

Facebook last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm earned $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Facebook has generated $10.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Facebook has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Facebook will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21995877”.

Analyst Opinion on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

39 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Facebook in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $380.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.49%. The high price target for FB is $480.00 and the low price target for FB is $275.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 33 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Facebook has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 33 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $380.63, Facebook has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $367.81. Facebook has been the subject of 26 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook does not currently pay a dividend. Facebook does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

In the past three months, Facebook insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $775,917,363.00 in company stock. Only 14.01% of the stock of Facebook is held by insiders. 65.41% of the stock of Facebook is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB



Earnings for Facebook are expected to grow by 17.66% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $15.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Facebook is 31.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Facebook is 31.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Facebook has a PEG Ratio of 1.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Facebook has a P/B Ratio of 8.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here