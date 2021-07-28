Must-See Earnings Estimates for: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Earnings results for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

FirstService last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm earned $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstService has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.6. FirstService has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. FirstService will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “6728346”.

Analyst Opinion on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstService in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $170.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.58%. The high price target for FSV is $190.00 and the low price target for FSV is $128.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FirstService has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $170.60, FirstService has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $180.69. FirstService has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService has a dividend yield of 0.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstService has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of FirstService is 16.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FirstService will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.62% next year. This indicates that FirstService will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

In the past three months, FirstService insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.67% of the stock of FirstService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV



Earnings for FirstService are expected to grow by 13.15% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.84 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 75.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 75.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.93. FirstService has a P/B Ratio of 11.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

