Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Earnings results for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. Fomento Económico Mexicano has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Fomento Económico Mexicano will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fomento Económico Mexicano in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.82%. The high price target for FMX is $200.00 and the low price target for FMX is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fomento Económico Mexicano does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 466.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Fomento Económico Mexicano will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.60% next year. This indicates that Fomento Económico Mexicano will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

In the past three months, Fomento Económico Mexicano insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX



Earnings for Fomento Económico Mexicano are expected to grow by 18.09% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is -188.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is -188.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

