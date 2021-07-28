Wall street estimates Earnings report Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Earnings results for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Ford Motor last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ford Motor has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Ford Motor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Ford Motor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7590793”.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ford Motor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.92%. The high price target for F is $18.00 and the low price target for F is $7.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ford Motor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.92, Ford Motor has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $13.79. Ford Motor has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Ford Motor does not currently pay a dividend. Ford Motor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ford Motor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,745,775.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Ford Motor is held by insiders. 51.78% of the stock of Ford Motor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Ford Motor are expected to grow by 42.74% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.91. Ford Motor has a PEG Ratio of 0.49. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ford Motor has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

