may delivered a positive earnings surprise Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Earnings results for Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Fortune Brands Home & Security has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Fortune Brands Home & Security will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortune Brands Home & Security in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.71%. The high price target for FBHS is $125.00 and the low price target for FBHS is $84.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortune Brands Home & Security has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.75, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $97.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security pays a meaningful dividend of 1.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortune Brands Home & Security has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 24.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.64% next year. This indicates that Fortune Brands Home & Security will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

In the past three months, Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,609,873.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security is held by insiders. 86.87% of the stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS



Earnings for Fortune Brands Home & Security are expected to grow by 11.01% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $6.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 21.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 21.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

