Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Earnings results for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Garmin last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Its revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Garmin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Garmin will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Garmin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.45%. The high price target for GRMN is $155.00 and the low price target for GRMN is $130.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Garmin has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.20, Garmin has a forecasted downside of 8.4% from its current price of $152.04. Garmin has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Garmin has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Garmin is 52.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Garmin will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.74% next year. This indicates that Garmin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

In the past three months, Garmin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,321,615.00 in company stock. 21.39% of the stock of Garmin is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.47% of the stock of Garmin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN



Earnings for Garmin are expected to grow by 12.38% in the coming year, from $5.33 to $5.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 27.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 27.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Garmin has a PEG Ratio of 4.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Garmin has a P/B Ratio of 5.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

