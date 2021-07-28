Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Earnings results for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.18.

General Dynamics last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business earned $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Its revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. General Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. General Dynamics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $191.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.50%. The high price target for GD is $243.00 and the low price target for GD is $138.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

General Dynamics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $191.14, General Dynamics has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $194.05. General Dynamics has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Dynamics has been increasing its dividend for 30 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Dynamics is 43.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.95% next year. This indicates that General Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

In the past three months, General Dynamics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by insiders. 85.55% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD



Earnings for General Dynamics are expected to grow by 9.11% in the coming year, from $11.20 to $12.22 per share. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 17.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 17.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 35.08. General Dynamics has a PEG Ratio of 2.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here