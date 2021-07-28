How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Earnings results for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. GlaxoSmithKline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. GlaxoSmithKline will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GlaxoSmithKline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. GlaxoSmithKline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 69.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GlaxoSmithKline will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.23% next year. This indicates that GlaxoSmithKline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, GlaxoSmithKline insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $392,064,435.00 in company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by insiders. Only 11.73% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by institutions.

Earnings for GlaxoSmithKline are expected to grow by 13.26% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 14.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 14.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a PEG Ratio of 4.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. GlaxoSmithKline has a P/B Ratio of 3.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

