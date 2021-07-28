thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Earnings results for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Graphic Packaging last posted its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Graphic Packaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Graphic Packaging will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.07%. The high price target for GPK is $22.00 and the low price target for GPK is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graphic Packaging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Graphic Packaging has a forecasted upside of 20.1% from its current price of $17.49. Graphic Packaging has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graphic Packaging has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graphic Packaging is 26.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Graphic Packaging will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.52% next year. This indicates that Graphic Packaging will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

In the past three months, Graphic Packaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Graphic Packaging is held by insiders. 94.09% of the stock of Graphic Packaging is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK



Earnings for Graphic Packaging are expected to grow by 24.62% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Graphic Packaging is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Graphic Packaging is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.71. Graphic Packaging has a P/B Ratio of 2.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

