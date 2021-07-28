Will stock surge before Earnings results? Hess (NYSE:HES)

Earnings results for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.05.

Hess last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Its revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hess has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year. Hess has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Hess will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4770318”.

Analyst Opinion on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.50, Hess has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $74.06. Hess has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess pays a meaningful dividend of 1.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hess has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Hess will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.70% next year. This indicates that Hess will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess (NYSE:HES)

In the past three months, Hess insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $79,785,755.00 in company stock. Only 10.79% of the stock of Hess is held by insiders. 82.03% of the stock of Hess is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess (NYSE:HES



Earnings for Hess are expected to grow by 123.28% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $4.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Hess is -54.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hess is -54.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hess has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

