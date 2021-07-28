Wall street estimates Earnings report Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Earnings results for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Hologic last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Hologic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Hologic will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “5101679 PIN 3270”.

Analyst Opinion on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hologic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.90%. The high price target for HOLX is $110.00 and the low price target for HOLX is $77.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hologic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.00, Hologic has a forecasted upside of 21.9% from its current price of $72.19. Hologic has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic does not currently pay a dividend. Hologic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

In the past three months, Hologic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $260,145.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Hologic is held by insiders. 92.69% of the stock of Hologic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX



Earnings for Hologic are expected to decrease by -46.50% in the coming year, from $7.72 to $4.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 9.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 9.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.50. Hologic has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Hologic has a P/B Ratio of 6.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here