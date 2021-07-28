Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Earnings results for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $12.56.

Humana last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has generated $18.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Humana has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Humana will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “1741749”.

Analyst Opinion on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Humana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $478.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.29%. The high price target for HUM is $514.00 and the low price target for HUM is $431.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Humana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $478.23, Humana has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $467.50. Humana has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Humana has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Humana is 14.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Humana will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.40% next year. This indicates that Humana will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Humana (NYSE:HUM)

In the past three months, Humana insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,121,646.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Humana is held by insiders. 92.04% of the stock of Humana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Humana (NYSE:HUM



Earnings for Humana are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $21.66 to $24.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Humana is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Humana is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Humana has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Humana has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

