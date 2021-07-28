Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Earnings results for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Invitation Homes last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Its revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.1. Invitation Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Invitation Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157679”.

Analyst Opinion on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.02%. The high price target for INVH is $46.00 and the low price target for INVH is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Invitation Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.25, Invitation Homes has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $40.70. Invitation Homes has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invitation Homes has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invitation Homes is 53.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invitation Homes will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.64% next year. This indicates that Invitation Homes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

In the past three months, Invitation Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $114,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Invitation Homes is held by insiders. 99.00% of the stock of Invitation Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH



Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 113.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 113.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Invitation Homes has a PEG Ratio of 7.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invitation Homes has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

