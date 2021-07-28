Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Earnings results for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.78.

Lam Research last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Its revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has generated $15.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Lam Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Lam Research will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lam Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $680.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.36%. The high price target for LRCX is $815.00 and the low price target for LRCX is $400.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lam Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $680.89, Lam Research has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $622.59. Lam Research has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lam Research has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lam Research is 32.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lam Research will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.04% next year. This indicates that Lam Research will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

In the past three months, Lam Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,519,206.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Lam Research is held by insiders. 82.01% of the stock of Lam Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX



Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 21.34% in the coming year, from $26.71 to $32.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 26.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 26.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.13. Lam Research has a PEG Ratio of 0.60. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lam Research has a P/B Ratio of 17.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

