Will stock surge before Earnings results? Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Earnings results for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Lincoln Electric last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Lincoln Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Lincoln Electric will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lincoln Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.73%. The high price target for LECO is $147.00 and the low price target for LECO is $102.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lincoln Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.00, Lincoln Electric has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $137.24. Lincoln Electric has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lincoln Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lincoln Electric is 49.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lincoln Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.63% next year. This indicates that Lincoln Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

In the past three months, Lincoln Electric insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $527,123.00 in company stock. Only 3.35% of the stock of Lincoln Electric is held by insiders. 73.16% of the stock of Lincoln Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO



Earnings for Lincoln Electric are expected to grow by 13.96% in the coming year, from $5.66 to $6.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Electric is 36.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Electric is 36.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.71. Lincoln Electric has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lincoln Electric has a P/B Ratio of 10.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

