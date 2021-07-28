Earnings and Growth Analysis : Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Earnings results for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Mattel last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business earned $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Mattel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Mattel will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3897244”.

Analyst Opinion on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mattel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.45%. The high price target for MAT is $30.00 and the low price target for MAT is $15.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel does not currently pay a dividend. Mattel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

In the past three months, Mattel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Mattel is held by insiders. 95.31% of the stock of Mattel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT



Earnings for Mattel are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Mattel is 32.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of Mattel is 32.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 25.26. Mattel has a P/B Ratio of 12.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

