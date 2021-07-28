Earnings and Growth Analysis : McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Earnings results for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

McDonald’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company earned $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McDonald’s has generated $6.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. McDonald’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. McDonald’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McDonald’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $251.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.89%. The high price target for MCD is $283.00 and the low price target for MCD is $225.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McDonald’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $251.00, McDonald’s has a forecasted upside of 1.9% from its current price of $246.35. McDonald’s has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McDonald’s has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of McDonald’s is 85.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, McDonald’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.03% next year. This indicates that McDonald’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

In the past three months, McDonald’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of McDonald’s is held by insiders. 66.40% of the stock of McDonald’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD



Earnings for McDonald’s are expected to grow by 10.79% in the coming year, from $8.62 to $9.55 per share. The P/E ratio of McDonald’s is 35.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of McDonald’s is 35.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. McDonald’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

