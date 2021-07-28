How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Earnings results for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm earned $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has generated ($2.49) earnings per share over the last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Melco Resorts & Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “3969836”.

Analyst Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.78%. The high price target for MLCO is $30.00 and the low price target for MLCO is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

In the past three months, Melco Resorts & Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.30% of the stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO



Earnings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

