Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Earnings results for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Mid-America Apartment Communities last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.21. The company earned $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.2. Mid-America Apartment Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Mid-America Apartment Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-530-9028.

Analyst Opinion on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $159.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.47%. The high price target for MAA is $205.00 and the low price target for MAA is $125.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mid-America Apartment Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $159.09, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $188.21. Mid-America Apartment Communities has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mid-America Apartment Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 63.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mid-America Apartment Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.83% next year. This indicates that Mid-America Apartment Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

In the past three months, Mid-America Apartment Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,960,570.00 in company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by insiders. 91.66% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA



Earnings for Mid-America Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 7.75% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $7.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 82.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 82.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a PEG Ratio of 14.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

