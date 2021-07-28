Did they just beat EPS? Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Earnings results for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.4699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.79.

Molina Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Molina Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Molina Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157375”.

Analyst Opinion on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $259.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.37%. The high price target for MOH is $297.00 and the low price target for MOH is $194.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Molina Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $259.35, Molina Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $260.32. Molina Healthcare has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Molina Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

In the past three months, Molina Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,024,987.00 in company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by insiders. 93.92% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH



Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 22.12% in the coming year, from $13.38 to $16.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 21.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 21.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.50. Molina Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molina Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 7.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

