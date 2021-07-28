Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Earnings results for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.81.

Moody’s last released its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has generated $10.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Moody’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Moody’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “2201987”.

Analyst Opinion on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moody’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $358.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.84%. The high price target for MCO is $409.00 and the low price target for MCO is $320.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Moody’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $358.73, Moody’s has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $380.97. Moody’s has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moody’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moody’s is 24.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moody’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.53% next year. This indicates that Moody’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

In the past three months, Moody’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,690,104.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Moody’s is held by insiders. 89.69% of the stock of Moody’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO



Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 5.78% in the coming year, from $11.42 to $12.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 35.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 35.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.20. Moody’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Moody’s has a P/B Ratio of 40.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here