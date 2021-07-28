Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Earnings results for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

NOV last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. NOV has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. NOV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. NOV will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NOV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.02, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.44%. The high price target for NOV is $19.00 and the low price target for NOV is $11.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NOV has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.02, NOV has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $14.25. NOV has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV does not currently pay a dividend. NOV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NOV (NYSE:NOV)

In the past three months, NOV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of NOV is held by insiders. 91.15% of the stock of NOV is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NOV (NYSE:NOV



Earnings for NOV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of NOV is -9.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NOV is -9.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NOV has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

